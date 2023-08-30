Hyderabad: With its record-breaking box office performance, Sunny Deol's latest film Gadar 2 has set the cash registers on fire. The film will shortly surpass Rs 475 crore at the domestic box office and is on its way to breach the Rs 500 crore mark. The commercial potboiler starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel grossed Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and Rs 134.47 crore in its second week at the India box office.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 earned Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 16.10 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 4.60 crore on its third Monday, about Rs 5.09 crore on its third Tuesday, and is expected to earn Rs 5.91 crore on its third Wednesday. So far, the film is projected to have earned roughly Rs 471.65 crore.

As of August 29, Gadar 2 had an overall occupancy rate of 19.79%. The Anil Sharma directorial is the sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The plot revolves around truck driver Tara Singh's efforts to save his son Jeete from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra play pivotal parts in the film.

Meanwhile, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, will exceed the Rs 140 crore mark today. The film grossed Rs 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs 41.37 crore in its second week. The Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs 2 crore on its third Friday, Rs 3.50 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 4 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 1.20 crore on its third Monday, roughly Rs 1.31 crore on its third Tuesday. Now, as per early estimates released by trade portal Sacnilk, the satirical comedy is expected to earn Rs 1.51 crore on its third Wednesday, bring its total collection to Rs 139.94 crore at the domestic box office.

OMG 2 had an overall occupancy of 17.89% across Hindi shows on August 29. Chennai (51%), Pune (28%), Jaipur (24.25%), Ahmedabad (20.75%), Surat (20.75%), Mumbai (19.75%), Hyderabad (19.25%), Bengaluru (18.50%), and National Capital Region or NCR (16.50%) are major contributors to the film in terms of footfall. OMG 2 is the follow-up to the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG: Oh My God!

