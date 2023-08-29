Hyderabad: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel grossed Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and Rs 134.47 crore in its second. Gadar 2 earned Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 16.10 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 4.50 crore on its third Monday, and is expected to earn Rs 5.55 crore on its third Tuesday.

As per early estimates reported by Industry tracker Sacnilk, on August 29, the film got an overall occupancy of 17.86 in theatres across India. Chennai (31.75%), Delhi-National Capital Region or NCR (21.50%), Pune (21.25%), Ahmedabad (20.50%), Chandigarh (17.75%), Mumbai (16.75%), and Bengaluru (15.75%) had the highest occupancy for Sunny Deol's film.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The sequel is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's efforts to bring back his wife Sakeena and their son Charanjeet to India. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra play important parts in the film. It has a 6.1/10 rating on IMDb.

On the other hand, the satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi has held its own at the Indian box office. Akshay Kumar's latest film grossed Rs 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs 41.37 crore in its second week. OMG 2 earned Rs 2 crore on its third Friday, Rs 3.50 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 4 crore on its third Sunday, around Rs 1.11 crore on its third Monday, and is expected to earn approximately Rs 1.45 crore on its third Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the film's overall earnings account to Rs 138.48 crore. On August 29, the film had an overall occupancy of 16.94%. OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God!, directed by Amit Rai.

The story revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a dissatisfied civilian, who seeks legal action to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools. Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, Ramayan's Arun Govil, and Govind Namdeo have important parts in OMG 2. The film is rated 8.2/10 on IMDb.

