Hyderabad: Gadar 2, a commercial potboiler starring Sunny Deol, is now eyeing the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film grossed Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and Rs 134.37 crore in its second week. The Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday, about Rs 17 crore on its third Sunday, and is expected to earn Rs 5 crore on its third Monday. As of Monday, early estimates by Industry tracker Sacnilk predict the film's total earnings to be around Rs 461.95 crore.

Gadar 2 also became the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 450 crore threshold at the domestic box office on Sunday. This feat was accomplished in just 17 days. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (18 days) and Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's Baahubali 2 (20 days) are the other two Hindi films to mint Rs 450 crore at the box office.

Furthermore, film critic and trade expert Sumit Kadel said that Gadar 2 will certainly cross Rs 500 crore and become the biggest-grossing picture of all time. He stated that despite its release date clash with OMG 2 and the premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 on August 25, Gadar 2 performed well.

Meanwhile, the satirical comedy drama OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi is holding its own against Gadar 2. On its third Monday, the film is expected to gross more than Rs 135 crore. OMG 2 grossed Rs 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs 41.37 crore in its second.

The Akshay Kumar film earned Rs 1.80 crore on its third Friday, Rs 3.15 crore on its third Saturday, about Rs 3.71 crore on its third Sunday, and is expected to earn Rs 1.66 crore on its third Monday. As a result, the film's earnings are expected to surpass Rs 136.74 crore as of Monday.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG-Oh My God! The film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 were released in theatres worldwide on August 11, a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer hit theatres on August 10.

