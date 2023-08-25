Hyderabad: With each passing day, Sunny Deol's action-drama Gadar 2 sets new box office records. Despite competing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, the film stormed the Indian box office and grossed over Rs 400 crore within two weeks of its theatrical release. However, the picture has been now slowing down at the box office, with a significant decline in revenues on Thursday.

Gadar 2's collections fell on day 14 to single digits. According to early estimates, the film earned about Rs 8.20 crore on Thursday, bringing its total box office earnings in India to Rs 418.90 crore. Now, the next target for the Anil Sharma directorial, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is breaching the Rs 500 crore mark.

With the earnings falling below Rs 10 crore for the first time, the film is headed for another setback as it will now face stiff competition from new releases Dream Girl 2 and King Of Kotha, making it tougher for the film to surpass the Rs 500 crore mark. The film is now on its way to competing with Pathaan and Baahubali: The Conclusion, both of which grossed over Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office.

On the other hand, the Indian box office for Oh My God 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, is presently approaching Rs 130 crore. The film, which began well, has been losing ground at the box office in the past few days.

Oh My God 2 starring Akshay Kumar was one of the year's most anticipated films. The film, which stars Akshay and Pankaj Tripathi, is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster of the same name, and starred Paresh Rawal.

The film earned Rs 2.85 crore nett in India, its lowest total to date on Day 14, August 24, taking its total box office collection to Rs 126.58 crore. OMG 2 had an overall occupancy of 15.48 per cent on Thursday as per Industry tracker Sacnilk.

Akshay Kumar plays the messenger of Lord Shiva in the film, which is directed by Amit Rai. OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. The satirical comedy-drama is a follow-up to the 2012 smash hit OMG- Oh My God!

Also read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office day 13: Sunny Deol's film to mint three times of Akshay Kumar starrer