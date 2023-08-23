Hyderabad: Bollywood stalwarts Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar's films Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have been performing well at the box office. The two films have been successful in pulling crowds back to the theatres. Along with them, Rajinikanth's Jailer has been well received by the public.

Gadar 2 scored well at the box office in its first 12 days, earning Rs 400.70 Cr India net. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 could earn Rs 10.00 crore in India on its thirteenth day. On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Gadar 2 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.13%, as per early estimates.

On the other hand, OMG 2 grossed approximately Rs 120.62 Cr India net in its first 12 days at the box office. On its thirteenth day, OMG 2 could earn Rs 3 Cr in the domestic circuit. As per early estimates, OMG 2 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.28% on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

While OMG 2 is expected to make Rs 3 crore on day 13 and bring the total box office revenue to Rs 123.62 crore, Gadar 2 will earn three times of the Akshay Kumar starrer. According to Sacnilk, Gadar 2 would earn Rs 10.08 crore today, bringing the total collection to Rs 410.18 crore.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has already surpassed the Rs 400 crore milestone at the box office in just 12 days. The film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for the highest-grossing second-weekend statistics for a Hindi film. It has been making box office history with houseful boards on single screens.

In its second week, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 continues to perform well at theatres. Positive word of mouth is helping the film stay strong at the box office. Despite initial predictions that OMG 2 would suffer from a clash with Gadar 2, the picture is doing well.

It has been Akshay Kumar's best-performing film at the box office this year. Kumar appears in a prolonged cameo as Lord Shiva's messenger in the social drama. Pankaj Tripathi, on the other hand, essays the role of a Shiva devotee.

