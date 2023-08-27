Hyderabad: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office. After emerging as the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time in the Hindi language at the domestic box office and breaking the KGF: Chapter 2 record, Gadar 2 is now eying to surpass the milestone set by Prabhas' Baabubali: The Conclusion. At the end of its 17-day theatrical run, Gadar 2 has amassed Rs 454.95 crore nett in India while Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 which also hit the screens on August 11, witnessed marginal growth at the box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 box office numbers shot up by 9% on day 17. On Sunday, the film is likely to rake in Rs 15 crore nett in India. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 registered a staggering Rs 55.4 crore collections on Independence Day, the highest so far while the lowest number stood at Rs 7.1 crore on the third Friday of its release.

Gadar 2 dethroned Yash's KGF 2 (Rs 435 cr) as the third highest-grossing film in Hindi on day 16. Deol's blockbuster hit is now eying to zoom past Baahubali 2 collections (Rs 511 cr) in the coming weeks. Notably, Gadar 2 entered Rs 100 crore club within three days of its release.

Although the simultaneous release of Gadar 2 and Akshay's OMG 2, the latter's film managed to keep the cash register ringing at the ticket window. Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is likely to mint over Rs 3.50 crore on Sunday. The film observed a slight improvement in numbers on day 17 and accumulated Rs 134.69 crore nett in the domestic market. Despite Gadar 2 wave and the release of Dream Girl 2, Akshay's film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 42.86% in Hindi market.

Meanwhile, prospects of Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan record are rife. The film has infused new life in the momentum that Pathaan provided to a rather tepid Hindi film industry earlier this year. The film garnered mixed reviews upon its release but strong word of mouth outshined the critical response of the film.

