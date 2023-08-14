Hyderabad: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, received an overwhelming response from moviegoers at the box office. The commercial potboiler earned Rs 40.10 crore on its first Friday, around Rs 43 crore on its first Saturday, and made approximately Rs 48 crore on its first Sunday.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action entertainer has managed to earn roughly Rs 131.10 crore at the box office as a result of this. According to trade reports, the Sunny Deol film achieved an overall occupancy of 65.40% across all Hindi shows on Sunday.

With the overwhelming response, Gadar 2 has joined the ranks of Bollywood's highest opening day collections, which include Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Yash and Sanjay Dutt's KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.93 crore), and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War (Rs 53.35 crore).

The film, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Tara Singh, his wife Sakeena, and their son Charanjeet 'Jeete' Singh combat every opponent to safeguard the honour of their family and country in Gadar 2.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2, managed to surpass the Rs 40 crore mark in its first three days of release. The satirical comedy earned Rs 10.26 crore on its debut Friday, about Rs 14.50 crore on its first Saturday, and minted Rs 18 crore on its first Sunday. As of August 14, OMG 2 grossed a total of Rs 42.76 crore in the domestic circuit. On Sunday, OMG 2 achieved an overall occupancy of 57.91% across all Hindi shows.

The film revolves around a staunch believer of Shiva, Kanti Sharan Mudgal played by Pankaj Tripathi, while Akshay essays the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, and Arun Govil also play significant parts in the film.

