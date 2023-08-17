Hyderabad: On its sixth day, Sunny Deol's movie Gadar 2 amassed over Rs 250 crore in the domestic circuit, demonstrating its popularity among audiences. The film's extraordinary success at the box office has elevated it into this exclusive category. The film with its mass appeal is swiftly inching towards the Rs 300 crore mark.

Gadar 2 is creating a stir at the box office thanks to strong sales. With a solid opening day gross of roughly 40.00 crore, the film did well, taking in Rs 43.08 crore on Day 2 and 51.7 crore on Day 3. Despite dropping to around Rs 39 crore on Day 4, the movie recovered and brought in an estimated 55.00 Cr on Day 5.

The focus shifted to Wednesday, and preliminary estimates suggest that Gadar 2 collected Rs 34.50 crores. The domestic gross for Gadar 2 has now reached 263.48 crore. With a total collection of over Rs 250 crore, Gadar 2 is on track to become a blockbuster hit.

On the other hand, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, continues to hold a firm hold at the box office on its sixth day as well despite the Gadar 2 wave. The film's success can be attributed to the movie's box office receipts remaining stable due to its amazing performance and plot. The presence of Akshay Kumar and the compelling storyline are obviously resonating well with the audience, ensuring a stronghold at the box office.

Akshay Kumar's movie OMG 2 has flared well at the box office, winning critical acclaim. The movie's success is evident with a staggering gross of 72.27 crore net in its first five days. Its sixth-day revenue of Rs 7.75 crore net (early estimates) further strengthened its position, taking its total to Rs 80 crore.

The movie is geared to surpass predictions with audiences coming to see it. The steadily rising trend in its box office receipts highlights OMG 2's broad appeal.

