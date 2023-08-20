Hyderabad: Gadar 2 has been a domestic box office success since its August 11 release. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 32 crore on Saturday. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in major roles.

As per Sacnilk, Gadar 2 earned Rs 284.63 crore in its first week of release. According to early estimates, the film grossed 32 crore nett in India on its second Saturday, August 19, day 9, bringing the total collection of the film to Rs 336.13 crore at the domestic box office.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar, which was a box office success. Sunny Deol played Tara Singh, a truck driver, in the first film, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during India's partition in 1947, while Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh as he crosses the border in a brave attempt to save his son, Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Gadar 2 is a Zee Studios production and with each passing day, it continues to make box office history. The release of the film overlapped with the release of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar.

Talking about Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) directed by Amit Rai, the film continues to perform well at the box office despite the Gadar 2 wave. According to Sacnilk, the film has surpassed the 100 crore mark after only nine days in theatres. According to early estimates, it made 10.5 crore nett in India on Saturday, bringing its total domestic box office collection to Rs 101.58 crore.

Amit Rai's OMG 2 has Akshay Kumar playing Lord Shiva's messenger. It also stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. The satirical comedy-drama is a follow-up to the 2012 smash hit OMG- Oh My God! The film is bankrolled by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl.

