Hyderabad: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is proving its box office domination, luring thousands of filmgoers to theatres even on weekdays. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's triumphal momentum shows no signs of slowing, as it earned Rs 22 crore on its seventh day of release on Thursday. With this, Gadar 2's total domestic earnings have now reached an amazing Rs 283.35 crore in nett earnings.

The industry tracker also predicts that the Anil Sharma directorial would earn roughly Rs 17 crore on Friday, propelling it above the Rs 300-crore threshold in the domestic market in just eight days. On Thursday, the historical action drama recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 35.06 percent.

While Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 performed decently in its first week at the box office, it is clear that it is facing the brunt of competition from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, which is turning out to be one of the year's biggest hits.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar film made Rs 5.25 crore on the seventh day in theatres, bringing its nett total to Rs 84.72 crore. The film's worldwide gross is currently Rs 111.8 crore, with Rs 18 crore coming from the overseas market.

OMG 2 has already outperformed the original film Oh My God, which made Rs 81.46 crore during its theatrical run. The film was favourably received by both audiences and critics, who praised it for its social message.

