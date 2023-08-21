Hyderabad: Gadar 2 has been an unstoppable success at the box office since it debuted on the big screen with Sunny Deol as the lead. Despite competing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Gadar 2 is playing to packed houses on single screens throughout India's mass hubs and making box office records every day. It has reached previously unheard-of heights in the Indian film industry thanks to its capacity to draw in and hold audiences as well as its powerful plot and all-star cast.

On Monday, August 21, 2023, Gadar 2 had a Hindi occupancy rate of 18.06% overall. The Anil Sharma directorial's box office earnings showed an upward trend, reaching an astounding total of Rs 390.20 crore in just 11 days after its release. The movie, a follow-up to the legendary Gadar, has captivated viewers and broken several box office records.

On August 11, the movie made an astounding Rs 40.1 crore on its first day of release. Its box office success increased over the course of the weekend. On its eleventh day, Gadar 2 may bring in 13.00 Cr India net.

On the other hand, OMG 2 had a successful first 10 days at the box office, grossing Rs 113.67 Cr in India. On its eleventh day, OMG 2 is slated to bring in Rs 4.00 Cr in India as per early estimates shared by Industry tracker Sacnilk. OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, made about Rs 4 crore nett on Monday, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 117 crore.

Even though Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Jailer by Rajinikanth are ruling the box office and breaking records, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is continually keeping up the pace, demonstrating its appeal to viewers on Monday.

