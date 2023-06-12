Hyderabad A day after the release of Ranbir Kapoor s Anima preteaser the makers of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel s Gadar 2 treated fans with teaser of their film Gadar 2 teaser was attached to Gadar which was rereleased on June 9 The makers now dropped the teaser of Gadar sequel on social media and digital platforms todayThe makers shared Gadar 2 teaser which marks Sunny s return as much adored Tara Singh A minutelong teaser begins with a voiceover hinting at Sunny s return to Pakistan Gadar 2 teaser showcases a fierce Tara Singh in an action sequence while another shot at a cemetery features him welling up Soon after the teaser dropped fans took to social media to express their disappointment as the promotional asset of the film did not manage to satiate their anticipationThe film helmed by Anil Sharma is highly anticipated sequel to Gadar which shattered box office records in 2001 As reported earlier the story takes a 20year leap from where it ended in the first part For unversed Gadar told the story of a truck driver Tara Singh and his fight to get back his Pakistani wife Sakina played by Ameesha As seen in the teaser the story of Gadar 2 is set in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan and this time Tara Singh will go to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back to India Utkarsh Sharma who is the son of Gadar director Anil Sharma played Charanjeet in Gadar Utkarsh will be reprising his role in the sequel as wellREAD Sunny Deol romances Ameesha Patel on Udd Ja Kaley Kawan after 22 years watch video hereGadar 2 will have to fight it out with Sandeep Reddy Vangadirected Animal and Akshay Kumarstarrer OMG 2 for the box office honour The release clash of these highlyanticipated films is being slammed by trade pundits but the makers are seemingly determined to release their films to encash Independence Day week at the box office Gadar 2 is arriving in theaters on August 11