Hyderabad: Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 has been a box-office success. The film has grossed more than Rs 450 crore in just three weeks. To commemorate Raksha Bandhan 2023, the makers of the film have decided to provide a unique gift to all of Gadar 2 fans.

Gadar 2 has been watched in theatres by over 30 million people since its release on August 11. It's been a huge box office hit, and there's no sign of it slowing down. With this new offer, the film has all the opportunity to breach the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Rakhi, India's festival honouring the bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on August 30th this year. The Gadar 2 creators have agreed on a gift to make the holiday season even more special for fans. The makers announced the buy 2 get two tickets free offer, which will be valid from August 29th to September 3rd, 2023.

The move has been made in order to appease more and more audiences in the festive week. Given the buzz around the film, it is expected to continue breaking records even in its third week in theatres. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues to soar to new heights, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film. The action drama flick has already crossed the Rs 450 crore mark, inciting a response from the star himself.

Following the record-breaking numbers, Sunny Deol showed his appreciation for his fans in a video. He took to Instagram to thank moviegoers for their support. Sunny remarked in the video, "First and foremost, thank you all. I had no idea you guys would enjoy Gadar 2 so much. Because of you, we've surpassed Rs 400 crores."

