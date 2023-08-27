Hyderabad: Sunny Deo has responded to the criticism surrounding his film Gadar 2, which has been accused of being 'anti-Pakistani' and portraying Muslims negatively. Despite Gadar 2's humungous box office success, these allegations have sparked discussions about its content.

Deol dismissed these claims and emphasized that cinema should primarily be viewed as entertainment rather than subject to intense analysis. During a conversation with the international webloid, Sunny addressed the notion that Gadar 2 is perceived as 'anti-Pakistani.' He acknowledged the enmity stemming from the partition in 1947, but emphasized that it's time to move past such sentiments. He opined that people in both countries recognise their shared humanity and emphasized that in films, there are characters of varying shades, including heroes and villains, that drive the narrative.

The actor clarified that throughout his career, he has never intended to belittle any character he portrayed on screen. He cited his character Tara Singh from Gadar 2 as an example, asserting that he doesn't endorse demeaning portrayals. He expressed his belief in responsible cinema that doesn't target specific groups. He also referenced his previous film Border, stating that it was inspired by soldiers' real experiences during the war. However, he acknowledged that interpretations can vary widely.

Regarding the potential influence of religious imagery in the film's portrayal of the villain, Sunny urged audiences not to take films too seriously. He highlighted the abundance of irrelevant content on digital platforms and news channels, suggesting that cinema should be seen as a form of entertainment. While acknowledging that films sometimes exaggerate characters for dramatic effect, Sunny underscored that their core purpose remains to entertain.

"Don’t take these films so seriously. There’s so much rubbish happening on digital and even news channels. Cinema comes for entertainment." - Sunny Deol

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 helmed by Anil Sharma continues to have an impressive run at the box office. The prospects of Gadar 2 breaking Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan records at the box office are high. So far, the film has amassed Rs 438.20 crore nett in India and will soon be surpassing Pathaan's Rs 540 crore record in the domestic market.