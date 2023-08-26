GADAR 2 DIRECTOR ON PROSPECTS OF BREAKING PATHAAN BOX OFFICE RECORD NUMBERS ARE REAL NOTHING FAKE

Hyderabad: Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is inching closer to the remarkable Rs 430 crore milestone at the domestic box office. While Gadar 2 is running successfully in theaters, director Anil Sharma has offered insights into the film's box office success and the prospect of surpassing the all-time record set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Notably, Pathaan had raked in an impressive Rs 540 crore in India and had a global gross exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, a feat that made waves earlier this year.

In a recent conversation with a webloid, Sharma candidly revealed that he and Sunny Deol had not been swayed by the prevailing hype around box office numbers. Instead, their focus was directed towards etching a place for Gadar 2 in the hearts of the audience. When asked about the prospect of Gadar 2 surpassing Pathaan's record, Sharma lauded the authenticity of Gadar 2 box office numbers.

The filmmaker said he doesn't believe in numbers and acknowledged the success of Pathaan and KGF 2 but also made a point about authentic box office numbers. "We are not looking at numbers alone, we are trying to make a place in people’s hearts. People are watching it and loving it, that’s enough for us. Whatever (box office) numbers have come out today are real, there is nothing fake," said Anil Sharma.

When asked about OTT release of Gadar 2, the filmmaker said that it will take more than six months for the film to arrive on the digital platform. He emphasized that the film's ongoing theatrical success serves as a compelling reason for the delay. By allowing the audience to relish the movie in theaters first, they aim to cement the film's influence before considering an online release. Sharma underscored, "We’ve managed to excite the audience, and that’s the biggest success for the film."

Gadar 2, which was unleashed on August 11, in tandem with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, created an impressive splash by amassing Rs 40 crore on its opening day. The film which also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma shattered box office on Independence Day when it surged to Rs 55 crore.

