Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anil Sharma is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster Gadar 2, which is still running in theatres all over the country and is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The filmmaker had earlier told in an interview that he was planning to make the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha but was waiting for the right script. In a recent interview, Anil said that it's challenging to make a mass entertainer, and also opened up about the controversial scenes in the film.

One of the highest-grossing films of the year, Gadar 2 has successfully captured the attention of the general public. While it might appear like all fun and game to some, filmmaker Anil maintains that creating a big-budget movie is not easy.

The filmmaker further explained why he believes this to be the case in the interview. He said it is challenging to show this larger-than-life hero in a way that whatever he does seems real yet entertaining.

"While making a realistic movie you can talk to the person and others on whom the story is based, but to add heroism in a film is challenging," he said.

Talking about the most iconic handpump scene in the movie, Anil stated that it is difficult to create a situation that makes the actions of the hero believable. The director continued by saying that the objective is to make things seem credible, which is difficult to do when writing and filming.

He also addressed the issues of the movies being referred to as 'anti-Pakistan'. Anil said, "In the film, we have rather said, 'Hindustan Musalmano ka hai', then how come we are bashing them? We have rather shown that the country belongs to everyone irrespective of one's religion."

Gadar 2 hit the theatres on August 11 of this year. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, the movie has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The action drama has so far been able to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office.