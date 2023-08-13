Hyderabad: Gadar 2 is causing ripples at the box office, reminiscent of an extraordinary cinematic phenomenon akin to its predecessor, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). With Anil Sharma at the helm and featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film has sparked a whirlwind of excitement as audiences enthusiastically welcome back the beloved character Tara Singh.

The buzz in trade hints that Gadar 2 is poised to make a significant impact on its third day at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates indicate a substantial Sunday collection of approximately Rs 50 crore nett in India. The movie has achieved an impressive occupancy rate ranging from 85% to 90% across the nation, a clear testament to its immense popularity. This fervor has translated into packed theaters, presenting logistical challenges for crowd management at many single-screen venues.

The buzz surrounding Gadar 2 creates a festive atmosphere, as advance bookings for the entire week witness an unprecedented surge. Audiences are eagerly snatching up tickets for all available showtimes, and several single-screen theaters are on the brink of achieving a remarkable feat – 28 consecutive sold-out shows within the film's first week, comprising four daily screenings. The excitement has soared to such heights that shows for Monday and Tuesday have already sold out by Sunday evening.

Here's a breakdown of the box office figures for Gadar 2:

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore nett

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore nett

Sunday: Rs 50 crore plus nett (early estimates)

First-weekend estimation: Rs 133.18 crore nett

The reception of Gadar 2 evokes memories of the exceptional response witnessed during the release of Gadar in 2001. The film is captivating audiences both in urban and mass circuits, with sold-out shows becoming the norm. The potential for even greater exposure could potentially lead to the establishment of new single-day records. The film has resonated with audiences from all walks of life, prompting moviegoers to arrive at theaters in unconventional ways, including trucks and tractors.

