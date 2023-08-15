Hyderabad: The film Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has continued its strong performance at the domestic box office. According to reports from Sacnilk.com, the movie earned nearly Rs 40 crore on its fourth day of release, which fell on a Monday. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also features Utkarsh Sharma and serves as a sequel to the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In this installment, Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel plays Sakeena.

In terms of box office earnings, early estimates from Sacnilk indicate that Gadar 2 garnered Rs 39 crore nett in India on its fourth day of release. The film had a strong start, collecting Rs 40.1 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 43.08 crore on day two, and Rs 51.7 crore on day three. Overall, the cumulative box office collection for the film in India has reached Rs 173.88 crore. The film is said to be crossing Rs 200 crore mark on Independence Day.

After the success of Gadar 2, film's director Anil Sharma also commented on the potential for a Gadar 3, stating, "You'll have to wait for that...Just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen."

Meanwhile, a celebratory event was held in Mumbai recently to mark the success of Gadar 2. Notable attendees included Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Udit Narayan, Mithun, Palak Muchhal, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Subhash Ghai.

Sunny Deol, during a press conference for Gadar 2, shared his perspective on the film's success. The actor said he was quite stressed for a while, and when this film hit the theaters, it felt like a divine intervention. Sunny spent the night before Gadar 2 release alternating between tears and laughter. The actor even met his father Dharmendra to share his feelings before film's release.

A continuation of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which premiered in 2001, Gadar 2 maintains Sunny Deol's role as Tara Singh, a truck driver, and Ameesha Patel's role as Sakeena. The film follows Tara's journey across the border to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh, who is held captive in Pakistan. Since its release on August 11, the film has garnered significant adoration and success from audiences, performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Also read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film enters Rs 100 cr club, Akshay Kumar starrer mints over Rs 40 cr