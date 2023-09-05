GADAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 26 SUNNY DEOL STARRER REMAINS STEADY AFTER A MAJOR DIP

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 crossed Rs 500 crore mark in India on day 24 of its release. Gadar 2 team also celebrated the film's commercial success with a lavish party in Mumbai on Saturday night. The film, however, witnessed a drop in collection soon after it crossed Rs 500 crore milestone at the box office. After a major dip of 67.95% on day 25, Gadar 2 box office collection is likely to remain steady on day 26, hints early estimates.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Gadar 2 is looking at a steady day 26 as the film is likely to mint over Rs 2.70 crore nett in India while it collected Rs 2.50 crore the previous day which is the lowest so far. This brings the total to Rs 506.27 crore nett in India.

As reported earlier, Gadar 2 opened at Rs 40.1 crore amid much anticipation. Looking back at Gadar 2's 26-day performance at the box office, the film went on to register the highest collection in a day, a staggering Rs 55.4 crore, on August 15. With Gadar 2, Sunny Deol delivered a blockbuster after a gap of 22 years. Interestingly Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001 was his most commercially successful outing before Gadar 2 broke the jinx for the 65-year-old actor.

Gadar 2 is touted to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's lifetime collection of Rs 540 crores nett. The feat is achievable only if the Gadar 2 wave remains unfazed by SRK's other release Jawan which arrives in theaters on September 7. The retention of screens and show times will also add to Gadar 2's journey ahead at the box office as Jawan is expected to have a release on around 5000 screens in India.

