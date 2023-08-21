Hyderabad: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 frenzy continued on its second Sunday of release as well. The film has been unstoppable at the domestic box office. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in key roles, while Utkarsh Sharma plays their son Jeete in the film.

With Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reuniting, Gadar 2 has managed to draw a large crowd to theatres across the country. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama, which was released on August 11, earned Rs 41 crore on Sunday. Meanwhile, on August 20, Gadar 2 had an overall occupancy of 72.60 per cent.

After setting an all-time record for the largest second Saturday in India with Rs 31.07 crore, the film grossed Rs 41 crore on Sunday, August 20. The film grossed 20.5 crore on its second Friday and 31.07 crore on its second Saturday. So far, the film has made Rs 377.20 crore in India.

With this, Gadar 2 continues to dominate the box office with its tremendous collections. The sequel is breaking box office records with massive collections. It may soon surpass the Rs 400 crore threshold.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was a box-office success. Sunny played Tara Singh, a truck driver, in the 2001 film, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during India's partition in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he crosses the border in a brave attempt to save his son, Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

