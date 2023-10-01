Hyderabad: The comedy franchise Fukrey is back with its third installment. The Mrigdeep Singh Lamba directorial hit the screens on September in competition with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2. Despite the clash, Pulkit Samrat's comedy flick had a respectable start and is seen leading the box office race with its collection.

Fukrey 3 boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma among others. The film earned Rs 7.81 crore on Friday, and then saw a respectable increase to Rs 11.67 crore on Saturday, according to Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst for the film industry. As per early estimates reported by Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to earn Rs 13 crore in India.

On the other hand, The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, struggled at the box office, opening at just Rs 85 lakh. The Nana Patekar-starring movie gained a little momentum on Saturday, earning Rs 1.50 crore. In continuation with the growing graph, the film is expected to earn Rs 1.6 crore on Sunday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Vaccine War, which attempts to tell the tale of the scientists who created India's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, during the pandemic, has been marketed as India's first "bio-science" film.