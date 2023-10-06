Hyderabad: The highly anticipated third installment of the Fukrey franchise hit the big screens on September 28 alongside Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2, and Vivek Agnihotri-helmed movie The Vaccine War. Despite the box office clash among the three flicks, Fukrey 3 managed to collect a respectable amount while beating the rest two movies. After completing a week in theatres collecting Rs 66.74 crore nett, the comedy-drama may witness a heavy drop on day 9.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 which opened with Rs 8.82 crore nett at the box office in India, went on to bring in positive numbers until day 6, after which the movie saw a decline. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 is likely to rake in Rs 1.1 crore nett on day 9, which is its lowest collection so far. With this, the movie's 9-day collection may now stand at Rs 67.29 crore nett. Fukrey 3 has surpassed the Rs 65 crore mark at the domestic box office and is now eyeing towards entering the Rs 70 crore mark.