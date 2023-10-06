Fukrey 3 box office collection day 9: The buddy comedy witnesses heavy drop after a week's run
Fukrey 3 box office collection day 9: The buddy comedy witnesses heavy drop after a week's run
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated third installment of the Fukrey franchise hit the big screens on September 28 alongside Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2, and Vivek Agnihotri-helmed movie The Vaccine War. Despite the box office clash among the three flicks, Fukrey 3 managed to collect a respectable amount while beating the rest two movies. After completing a week in theatres collecting Rs 66.74 crore nett, the comedy-drama may witness a heavy drop on day 9.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 which opened with Rs 8.82 crore nett at the box office in India, went on to bring in positive numbers until day 6, after which the movie saw a decline. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 is likely to rake in Rs 1.1 crore nett on day 9, which is its lowest collection so far. With this, the movie's 9-day collection may now stand at Rs 67.29 crore nett. Fukrey 3 has surpassed the Rs 65 crore mark at the domestic box office and is now eyeing towards entering the Rs 70 crore mark.
Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 features Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in the key roles. This amusing cinematic experience centres on the story of Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat, who face off in an election held in the suburbs of Delhi. The movie offers rib-tickling comedy punches with Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh's impeccable comic timing and Pankaj Tripathi's double-meaning jokes throughout the movie. Fukrey 3 is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and is presented under their banner Excel Entertainment.