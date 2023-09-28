Hyderabad: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjoot Singh, and Richa Chaddha are reunited for Fukrey 3 after the success of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The trailer of the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial had sparked a considerable interest upon its release. Going by the treatment of the film, it will be safe to assume that the first day's business will be mainly reliant on walk-ins from college students.

The mulit-starrer released in theatres on September 28, 2023. The Central Board of Film Certification has certified Fukrey 3 as U/A, with a run time of 150 minutes 18 seconds (2 hours 30 minutes 18 seconds). As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to have an opening day of roughly Rs. 8 crore.

Fukrey 3 released in India on around 2700 screens on Thursday, making it the franchise's widest release to date. Anil Thadani, the distributor, has gone big with the release, counting on the franchise's great recall value. The advance bookings of Fukrey 3 began on Saturday evening, and the response was overwhelming.

As per early estimates, it was expected that Fukrey 3 would have an opening day of roughly 8 crore, followed by a slight drop in business on Friday, followed by those strong weekend gains to pack a punch over the four-day run. The vacation on Monday for Gandhi Jayanti is a plus for Fukrey 3, which should help it maintain great numbers on the fifth day as well. It's a youthful picture, and the opening day business will be mainly reliant on college kids walking in.