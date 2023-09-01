FROM TEEN DREAMS TO ADULT REALISATIONS TAMANNAAH BHATIA DROPS MASHUP VIDEO AS SHE COMPLETES 18 YEARS WITH FIRST LOVE ACTING

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated her 18th year in entertainment by posting a mashup video of her performances on social media. Bhatia, who is garnering a lot of favourable feedback for her OTT show Aakhri Sach uploaded a 36-second mash-up video of her legendary performances over the years as the diva celebrated her 18th year in showbiz.

The actor carved her niche through years of dedication and hard work. The Jailer actor gave a wide range of roles and performances with the utmost honesty. The actress has come a long way since beginning her career in the South industry and then making it big in Bollywood.

Sharing the post, she wrote: "From teen dreams to adult realizations...from a damsel in distress and the girl next door to a badass bouncer and now a fearless investigator...what a ride it's been! I've been on this journey to eternity with my first true love...acting for 18 years."

Fans couldn't stop admiring the actress' remarkable long journey soon after the post was uploaded. Fans thronged to the comment section to shower love and praises on the actor. With red heart and fire emoticons, fans congratulated her on the milestone achieved.

On the professional front, 2023 was undoubtedly a remarkable year for her, with several important successful ventures. From Jee Karda to Lust Stories 2, the actress impressed the public and all of her films were well-received. Tamannaah's crime-thriller web series Aakhri Sach is her latest project, which is available on Disney Plus and Hotstar.

Aside from her work, the actress has drawn a lot of attention in her personal sphere since she made her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma official. They were recently photographed at the airport after returning from a trip to the Maldives.

