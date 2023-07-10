Hyderabad: The makers of the Atlee directorial 'Jawan', featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in leading roles, treated the fans with a sneak-peak with the prevue of the film. The two-minute-long trailer also features South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Jawan trailer showcases high-octane action sequences and Shah Rukh Khan in multiple looks and a massy avatar, with Anirudh Ravichander's BGM and International Rapper Rajakumari's vocals.

As soon as the prevue for Shah Rukh Khan starrer mass entertainer Jawan dropped online, netizens had a difficult time keeping calm. "Pichle 4-5 salo me jitne trailer aaye unme se sabse best ye hai 🔥 Sabkuch perfect ♥️ #JawanPrevue #ShahRukhKhan", reacted a Twitter user, while another one wrote "#JawanPrevue - shouting from day 1 that Jawan will be bigger than Pathan. But this time Atlee will destroy indian cinema With #ShahRukhKhan. Jab Mein Villain Banta hu na...To log Janmo tak Yaad Rakhte hai🔥 Maaaaaaaaaaaaassssss nahi box office Khalaaas".

Another netizen reacted to the trailer by writing "This movie will blow all records. SRK in his peak, Anirudh's music all star cast- a complete recipes for a all time blockbuster. The bgm really gets your blood pumping and towards the end SRK in that bald look is just a killer one❤❤❤❤❤". Some netizens also found the trailer a bit disappointing and wrote "I told you this guy will turn the trailer into a Comedy 😂😂 Ek dum thanda trailer. And Johny sins cameo was expected as I earlier told #JawanPrevue #ShahRukhKhan".

Jawan's was initially supposed to be out on June 2 this year, but the makers decided to push the release further. Jawan is slated to hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Also read; Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan turns vigilante for Atlee's high-octane thriller