FROM SHANAYA KAPOOR RASHA THADANI TO IBRAHIM ALI KHAN STARKIDS TO DEBUT IN 2024

Hyderabad: The entertainment industry witnessed a string of fantastic new talent in Bollywood in the year gone by. Now in 2024, a new set of newcomers are slated to bring new energy, delivering promising performances. In 2024, Bollywood is buzzing with the impending debuts of several starkids, signifying the start of a new era in the business. These young actors, with their legendary filmy ancestors and unquestionable charm, are on the verge of making their big screen debut, carrying the weight of expectations and excitement.

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan

The excitement among Bollywood fans is clearly visible as Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan prepares to make his acting debut in the upcoming film Sarzameen. With his distinct style and rich family legacy, all eyes are on Ibrahim to see how he will navigate his way in the film industry. The budding actor is slated to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, with the film being helmed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani. Earlier, The Pataudi scion was seen assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

2. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor, is generating a lot of hype about her upcoming Bollywood debut thanks to her amazing looks and active Instagram presence. Her viral dance videos and appealing photos have heightened the excitement surrounding her upcoming cinematic debut. She is all geared up for her foray into acting with the film Vrushabha, opposite the South stalwart Mohanlal.

3. Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's daughter, is poised to enter the film industry with her debut flick coming out in 2024. The untitled project has sparked great interest, and Rasha is ready to show the world her acting prowess. Rasha and Aaman Devgan (related to Ajay Devgn and Kajol) will make their Bollywood debut in an action-adventure film directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring Ajay Devgn. The film is set to be released on February 9, 2024.

4. Aaman Devgan

Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgan's nephew, is working hard to prepare for his much-anticipated debut in Bollywood. Aaman is on the verge of establishing his mark as an actor, thanks to the mentorship of Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath fame. Aaman Devgan will make his Bollywood debut opposite Rasha Thadani in Kapoor's next big-screen action-adventure film. The yet-untitled film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and will be released on February 9, 2024.

5. Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin, is gearing up for her first film, Ishq Vishq Rebound. Pashmina's debut, alongside Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan, offers another star from the illustrious Roshan family. Pashmina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan's daughter, has already begun work on her second film, in which she will appear alongside Tiger Shroff.

6. Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, is preparing to make his Yash Raj Films debut in 2024, ready to enchant audiences. Chunky Panday's nephew, Ahaan, has received acting training at YRF. Before embarking on a film career as an actor, he worked as an associate director on films such as Freaky Ali and The Railway Men.