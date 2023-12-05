Hyderabad: The highly anticipated trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki was unveiled on Tuesday. Based on the scenes shown in the trailer, fans have come up with their own plot theories. The theories that SRK fans conjure up have no boundaries as is evident from a Reddit thread with netizens discussing about the trailer.

The three-minute trailer promises an exciting adventure with action, humour, romance, and drama. It opens with Hardy, essayed by SRK, arriving in the town of Laltu. A voice-over narration from an older SRK states that he subsequently meets four individuals, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, from various backgrounds all want to travel to London. They start to get ready to relocate overseas, taking steps to become fluent in the language and become familiar with the local customs before entering a foreign country illegally through the Dunki route. Along this route, they face a number of difficulties, such as facing gunmen at the border.

Now, with the trailer drop, netizens have swarmed social media with their own cooked up stories. Some speculated that SRK might be playing an undercover agent as he was seen with an AK47 in one scene. Other chimed in with the suggestion that the Jawan actor might be a raw agent who maybe in a disguise to eliminate someone off.

Referring to a scene from a funeral, netizens concluded that it can be Vicky Kaushal's character who might have killed himself after being rejected a visa. The speculations does not stop there. In another frame from the trailer, SRK is seen in a church with Taapsee Pannu dressed as a Christian bride. The said scene caught the attention of Reddit users who went on to claim that may be Shah Rukh is trying to stop her from getting married for a green card.

Another one wrote: "I think Manu is in love with Sukhi, SRK will go through many phases of life. I guess the theme of 'A soldier's journey to bring them back' will be the main theme and story will go through time lapse." It will be interesting to see if any of the said speculations turn out to be true.

The film delves into the complexities of friendship and love, engrossing viewers in an exhilarating journey along the Dunki route - the path these friends take to arrive at their intended destination. This endearing story, which captures a wide range of emotions in a single frame, follows four friends on an amazing journey to foreign lands that is full of obstacles and experiences that change their lives. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production. It is scheduled for release worldwide on December 1.