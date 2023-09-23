Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of Dream Girl 2. Fresh from the film's successful run, the actor dropped a random photo dump on Instagram. She quite frequently keeps sharing a string of pictures from time to time on her social media profile.

This time around the actor hopped on board and shared a flood of photos along with a video. The post provides a sneak peek into her authentic self and has received over one lakh likes since it was shared over an hour ago, and still counting. Sharing the pictures, she wrote: "Nothing like a good dump 👨🏻‍🦲"

In the first slide, we see Ananya attempting a graceful aerial jump followed by her solo picture in a pink tank top. In the third slide, the Khaali Peeli actor is seen posing with a kid by her side. The picture is from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with the diva oozing desi vibes in light pink Anarkali.

Other pictures include her holding a baby girl, posing with her friends in a foreign location at night, striking a dramatic pose with henna in her hands and lastly two of her childhood pictures. The actor looks unrecognisable in the last two slides.

On the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to the critically acclaimed film Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. Apart from her, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Ayushmann Khurrana, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in key roles. The actor made her way into the Rs 100 crore club with Dream Girl 2, a first for her.