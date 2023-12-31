FROM MERRY CHRISTMAS TO KALAKI 2898 AD HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FILMS TO WATCH FOR IN 2024

Hyderabad: 2023 was a rollercoaster ride for Indian film industry, but as we bid adieu to this eventful year, the spotlight shifts to the horizon of 2024. Brace yourselves for a cinematic fiesta with a lineup of eagerly awaited movies spanning genres, promising a cocktail of suspense, action, and drama.

Just like last year, 2024 promises a showdown of colossal releases, vying for audiences attention during long weekends and festive seasons. From Independence Day to Diwali and Christmas, expect an epic tussle for box office supremacy. But, as always, the final verdict lies in the hands of the moviegoers.

Exploring what's on the watchlist for 2024, let's dive into the hot picks for the year ahead. While some movies have locked in their dates, others are still waiting in the wings, with probable reshuffles lurking around the corner.

Merry Christmas - January 12, 2024: Kicking off 2024 on a thrilling note, Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas arrives early next month. Brace for a romantic twist infused with suspense, surprise, and a dash of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's captivating chemistry.

Fighter - January 25: Directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame, Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan is touted as the first in an aerial action franchise. Promising the audience an unseen spectacle, the movie hints at something truly mind-blowing.

Main Atal Hoon - January 29: Stepping into the shoes of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, National Award winner Pankaj Tripathi is set to enthrall audiences in Main Atal Hoon, showcasing his knack for transformative roles.

Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2 - February 16: Dibakar Banerjee returns with a sequel revolving around modern internet obsessions, a decade after his debut movie. Get ready for a fresh take on contemporary issues.

Yodha - March 15: Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani lead the way in this mysterious Dharma Productions film, promising a narrative that reveals a whole new facet of their talents.

Metro in Dino - March 29: Exploring contemporary relationships, Metro in Dino boasts a stellar cast and is set to delve into the intricacies of modern-day connections, led by Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - April 10: Action-packed and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this movie stars an ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Tiger Shroff.

Tere Ishk Mein - June 22: Returning after Raanjhanaa, Dhanush reunites with Aanand L Rai in a narrative set in the same universe. The teaser hints at a tale fueled by emotion and intensity.

Chandu Champion - June 2024: Kartik Aaryan leads the charge in this biopic of war hero Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medalist, directed by Kabir Khan.

Stree 2 - August 2024: The horror-comedy sequel returns with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi, continuing the spooky and humorous saga.

Singham Again - August 2024: Rohit Shetty brings together a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor, promising an explosive cop universe crossover.

Pushpa 2: The Rule - August 15: Allu Arjun's unique avatar in a saree has set tongues wagging about the sequel's intriguing storyline.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Diwali 2024: Following the success of its predecessors, Kartik Aaryan is set to return. Will Akshay Kumar make a comeback? The suspense lingers!

Chaava - December: Vicky Kaushal leads in this historical drama centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, keeping details under wraps for an enticing surprise.

Additionally, 2024 teases releases like Kantara 2, Emergency, Maidaan, and Kalki 2898 AD, although their dates remain unconfirmed.

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, coming in 2024: Since the unveiling of Rishab Shetty's teaser, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of his magic to the silver screen.

Kalki 2898 AD, set to release in 2024: Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Dulquer Salmaan, the sci-fi dystopian drama, formerly known as Project K, is drawing comparisons to Dune and Star Wars. Here's a sneak peek at one of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2024.

Maidaan, expected release in 2024: After several delays, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, chronicling the life of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, is gearing up for a potential release in 2024.

Emergency, hitting screens in 2024: While Kangana Ranaut's recent films didn't fare well, her upcoming role as Indira Gandhi in Emergency has fans buzzing. The released teaser showcases her mastery of voice and mannerisms, leaving fans clamoring for awards.



With every release, filmmakers tread the mysterious tightrope of audience reception, their crafted creations swaying between adoration and neglect. The film industry witnesses an ever-evolving audience palate, now spoiled with abundant choices accessible through a mere tap on their devices, thanks to the blossoming OTT platforms.

To thrive, filmmakers must elevate their prowess, delivering cinematic marvels that resonate deeply with audiences, warranting value for their money. The cinematic landscape of 2023 witnessed fewer misses and humungous hits, leaving eager eyes fixated on whether 2024 shall mirror this saga of box office glory.