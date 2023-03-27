Hyderabad: By winning the Women's World Boxing Championships Final gold medals, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain have made everyone proud. Lovlina Borgohain won the gold medal in the 75 kg category, while Nikhat Zareen took home the gold in the 50 kg category. From celebs to sports enthusiasts to political leaders, everyone praised Nikhat and Lovlina's accomplishments.

From Kangana Ranaut to Abhishek Bachchan, celebs hail Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain's golden win

Right from Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan to Farhan Akhtar congratulated the boxer and thanked for making India proud and shine. Taking to Instagram Stories, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared three different posts dedicated to Lovelina, Nikhat and Nitu for winning in their respective categories. In the last slide, the Queen actor wrote: Navratri mein women are on fire.

Abhishek Bachchan, an actor who is also a sports enthusiast and businessman, offered his congratulations to Nikhat and Lovlina. Abhishek shared the following on Instagram Stories: Congratulations on your gold medal victories at the Women's World Boxing Championship 2023, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain. We are so proud of you since all of your hard work and dedication has paid off.

From Kangana Ranaut to Abhishek Bachchan, celebs hail Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain's golden win

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar too shared congratulatory messages for the boxing champions. Sharing video clips and images from the tournament, Farhan wrote: Well done Nikhat Zareen. You make us all proud. For Lovlina, he wrote: What an outstanding victory..!

From Kangana Ranaut to Abhishek Bachchan, celebs hail Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain's golden win

The defending World champion Nikhat (50 kg) defeated Nguyem Thi Tam of Vietnam to win gold for a second straight year at the competition, while Lovlina (75 kg), bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, won her first Worlds gold with a 5-2 victory over Caitlin Parker of Australia. With this triumph, Nikhat joined boxing superstar Mary Kom as the only other Indian female fighter to win two golds in the World Championships.

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were the other gold medalists, joining Nikhat and Lovlina. By becoming World Champions, all pugilists received INR 82.7 lakhs ($100,000) in prize money.