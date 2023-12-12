FROM JR NTR KAMAL HAASAN TO ANIL KAPOOR CELEBRITIES WISH RAJINIKANTH ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth turned 73 on December 12th. On social media, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Dhanush and several other celebrities wished the actor as he turned a year older. Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Thalaivar 170.

On December 12, superstar Rajinikanth turned 73, and tributes and well wishes to the icon were shared all over social media. His former son-in-law, actor Dhanush, was one of the first few celebrities to wish Thalaivar a happy birthday. "Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth," Dhanush wrote on platform X.

Thalaiva's 72nd birthday

Thalaiva's 72nd birthday

Moreover, a multitude of celebrities, production companies, and fans have been wishing the legend well with pictures and tribute videos. Thalaiva wishes were posted on social media by Rajinikanth's supporters, making him trend on the microblogging site X. Birthday wishes in the form of posters and videos have been posted on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram. With touching pictures, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raghava Lawrence too wished Thalaivar a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the emperor 👑Thalaiva Rajinikanth," Anirudh captioned his post. "Happiness always Rajinikanth," wrote Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff alongside a video of him wishing Rajinikanth on the special day.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is enjoying the success of Jailer. He portrayed a man who was out to get revenge for the murder of his police son. Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, and Mohanlal all made significant cameo appearances in the movie. Next up, he'll be seen on screen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Thalaivar 170 in the upcoming months. TJ Gnanavel is the director of this project. The last project Bachchan and Rajinikanth collaborated on was the Mukul Anand-directed movie Hum from 1991.