Hyderabad: Glitz and glamour have always been hand in hand and nothing beats the adrenaline rush of stars descending on the red carpet of an award gala. Something similar happened in Mumbai on Friday night when Bollywood celebrities set the red carpet on fire. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and others put their fashionable foot forward for the award show that had the who's who of the film industry in attendance.

Donning a sequin gown, Janhvi was among the best-dressed celebrities at the award gala. The actor opted for a sequin gown featuring a thigh-grazing slit and cut-out details around the waist. The turtle neck outfit hugged Janhvi to the floor accentuating her toned frame.

Ananya Panday too made heads turn in a black Elisabetta Franchi ensemble. The actor tied her hair in a bun and went with glossy makeup and smokey eyes. Ananya looked stunning in a long dress in jersey with a high collar and an embroidered bib that accentuated the neckline.

Continuing with her edgy style game, Kriti Sanon made yet another impressive style statement in a Namrata Joshipura ensemble. The fresh off the runway outfit adorned by Kriti is from Namrata's latest collection The First Order which she unveiled during the Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Another diva who made her presence felt at the award gala was Anushka Sharma. The actor looked chic in a black outfit that she paired with diamond jewellery. The outfit featured cuts on both sides and a mini trail. Anushka tied her hair in a sleek bun and went with dewy makeup and nude lips for the award night.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy, Ameesha Patel, and several others attended the award show in style. Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan too made stylish appearances at the event. While Arjun was accompanied by his ladylove Malaika Arora, Varun was seen posing with Kriti and Anushka on the red carpet.