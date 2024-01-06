Hyderabad: The festival of Sankranti, which is known for its celebration of harvest, kites, sweets, and new beginnings, has been a grand occasion for Telugu movie enthusiasts as well. Each year, multiple films are released during this festive period, turning it into a cinephile's delight. This year is no exception, as some of the biggest names in Tollywood are set to clash at the box office during Sankranti. Stars like Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna have their eagerly awaited films ready to hit the theatres. However, the most audacious contender of them all is Hanu Man, a superhero film, that aims to soar high at the box office in January this year.

Now, let's take a look at the Telugu movies that will grace the silver screens on January 12:

1. Guntur Kaaram

Directed by Trivikram, Guntur Kaaram is arguably the season's biggest release. With Mahesh Babu playing the lead role, this film boasts a stellar cast including Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Thaman has composed the music, adding another layer of intrigue to this much-anticipated film.

2. Naa Saami Ranga

Starring Nagarjuna in the lead, Naa Saami Ranga is an adaptation of the successful Malayalam movie Porinju Mariam Jose, featuring Joju George. Choreographer-turned-director Vijay Binni is putting his hopes on this film's success, which also stars Allari Naresh and Raj Tarun in significant roles.

3. Saindhav

Daggubati Venkatesh is all set to captivate audiences with his action-packed role in Sailesh Kolanu's Saindhav. This movie will also feature Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique, marking his Telugu debut. Additionally, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah, and Ruhani Sharma will be seen in pivotal roles, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

4. Hanu Man

Teja Sajja, once a beloved child artiste in Tollywood, will portray the role of a superhero, Hanumanthu, in the Prashanth Varma directorial Hanu Man. Supported by Varalaxmi Sharathkumar and Amritha Aiyer in important roles, this film promises to bring the thrill of a superhero adventure to the audience.