Hyderabad: Fans have been eagerly anticipating the sequel to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 2001 hit film Gadar ever since it was revealed that the two would return on the big screen. With the launch of the trailer, gans went gaga over it. The songs, posters, and teasers only added to the anticipation. And finally, the day has come when the film hit the theatres.

Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel released in theatres on Friday amid much fanfare. The film had already shown great response in advance booking trends. And now that the film is out, fans thronged to their Twitter accounts with their honest reviews.

The movie has been hailed as a pure entertainer with action scenes and seeti maar lines delivered by Sunny Deol. Audiences have reacted enthusiastically to the movie, which stirs up a lot of nostalgia. Though the film has garnered a massive fanbase, particularly in the mass circuits, the reviews have divided the internet on its outdated storyline and treatment.

Taking to Twitter, a fan declared the film a blockbuster with 4.5 stars. He further wrote: "#OneWordReview #Gadar2 : BLOCKBUSTER, Rating:⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ½ Loved every bit of this masterpiece collaboration [ #SunnyDeol and director #AnilSharma ] Outstanding DIRECTION & PERFORMANCES. Second half have some brilliant writings which makes the film a must watch... #Gadar2Review."

On the other hand, another user, who was let down by the movie, tweeted: "Heavily Backdated movie with the 90s feel, Action,Emotion,Performances all out of limits 1* This movie is a joke. An Absolute joke. Launching of #UtkarshSharma failed once again. Sunny Deol's scenes are very less,the visuals are terrible. dialogues are good #Gadar #Gadar2Review."

Another social media user calling it an epic dissapointment tweeted: "#Gadar2 #SunnyDeol and director #AnilSharma POOR DIRECTION & PERFORMANCES. Sadly, the flawed writing - especially the second hour - takes the film downhill... EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT #Gadar2Review"

The sequel to the hit saga Gadar came after 22 years of its release. Sunny Deol and Ameesha patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena, while their grown up son Jeete is played by Utkarsh Sharma.

