Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made his entry into the film industry three decades ago, originally aimed to establish himself as an action hero. However, fate had other plans, leading him down the path of becoming a renowned romantic figure on the silver screen. From his initial transformation into a romantic hero to his action-packed film Pathaan, and now the highly anticipated Dunki, the teaser of which was dropped today, SRK has consistently showcased his passion for filming on a train in fascinating ways.

As the Dunki teaser hints that the film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani will also have a train sequence, let's take a look at SRK's love affair with trains.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ): One of the most iconic instances featuring trains in Shah Rukh Khan's filmography is DDLJ. Released in 1995, this film sees Shah Rukh portraying the character of Raj, who falls deeply in love with Simran (played by Kajol). The train plays a pivotal role in their love story, from their first meeting on the Eurorail to the climactic scene where Simran runs towards the moving train, Raj extending his hand to help her board it, finally bridging the gap between their love and Simran's father's approval (played by Amrish Puri).

Dil Se: In Dil Se, helmed by Mani Ratnam, Shah Rukh Khan takes his train adventures to new heights with the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Scaling the rooftops of a moving train, his charming presence, Sukhwinder Singh's energetic vocals, Malaika's breathtaking dance moves, and Farah Khan's creative decision to shoot the sequence on top of a train culminate in a masterpiece that remains etched in the minds of audiences.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Another unforgettable train moment can be found in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Here, Rahul (played by SRK), desperately pleads with Anjali (played by Kajol) not to leave him, chasing after the departing train while Anjali's red dupatta flies off and lands gracefully on Rahul's hand. This scene garnered a devoted fan base upon the film's release and also introduced various trends, such as the popularization of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day and the fashionable appeal of Shah Rukh's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut hairstyle.

Ra.One: Although Ra.One did not fare well at the box office, it left a lasting impact on audiences, giving valuable messages, particularly about the triumph of good over evil. In the film, the actual train is used for the shooting of key sequences. Notably, a thrilling action scene showcases Shah Rukh executing Spider-Man-like stunts upon entering a Mumbai local train, stirring up immense excitement and applause. This film marked Shah Rukh's gradual venture into the action genre, despite its commercial shortcomings.

Chennai Express: The movie Chennai Express centers around Meenamma, a Tamil girl who falls for Rahul, a North Indian man portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Rahul boards the Chennai Express train from Mumbai, carrying his late grandfather's ashes meant to be immersed in Rameshwaram, but he actually plans to head to Goa.

Pathaan: In the action-packed film Pathaan, the beloved Khans steal the spotlight with their impressive stunts. When Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is in grave danger, Tiger, portrayed by Salman Khan, comes to his rescue. Fans couldn't contain their excitement as they witnessed the long-awaited reunion of these two stars on the silver screen. A thrilling train sequence showcases SRK fighting against hefty goons, running on top of trains, and taking down helicopters.

