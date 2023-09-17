FROM AKSHAY KUMAR TO KANGANA RANAUT CELEBRITIES EXTEND BIRTHDAY WISH TO NARENDRA MODI ON HIS 73RD BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 73rd birthday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to extend their warm wishes and heartfelt greetings to the leader often referred to as the "most loved leader in the world."

Among those expressing their felicitations were Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, and others, all joining in to commemorate the special occasion.

Kangana Ranaut conveyed her deep admiration for PM Modi through a heartfelt message shared on Twitter. Kangana emphasized PM Modi's significance, not merely as a Prime Minister but as a figure akin to Lord Rama, etched indelibly into the national consciousness.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to extend his birthday greetings. Akshay hailed PM Modi as an inspiration and wished him robust health, prayers, and perpetual happiness. His message underscored the profound respect and admiration that many hold for PM Modi's leadership.

Sunny Deol also sent warm birthday wishes to PM Modi. Referring to him as "our Prime Minister," Sunny Deol conveyed his best wishes for PM Modi's health and eternal happiness, echoing sentiments of well-being and prosperity.

Varun Dhawan also took to X to wish PM Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to social media to convey his birthday wishes to PM Modi. Meanwhile, Kirron Kher shared a photo featuring herself and PM Modi on social media. She extended her warmest birthday wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister, commending his role in elevating India's global prominence and dedication to the welfare of the nation. Kirron Kher wished PM Modi health, happiness, and many more glorious years ahead.

Hema Malini shared her regards on Twitter, describing PM Modi as a towering figure and a beacon of light in the modern world. She emphasized the admiration of world leaders for his bold and wise decisions, asserting that he leads by example and wishing him a happy birthday.

READ | PM Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday: Business as usual for leader who took metro ride with commoners