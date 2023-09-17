From Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, celebrities extend birthday wish to Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 73rd birthday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to extend their warm wishes and heartfelt greetings to the leader often referred to as the "most loved leader in the world."
Among those expressing their felicitations were Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, and others, all joining in to commemorate the special occasion.
Kangana Ranaut conveyed her deep admiration for PM Modi through a heartfelt message shared on Twitter. Kangana emphasized PM Modi's significance, not merely as a Prime Minister but as a figure akin to Lord Rama, etched indelibly into the national consciousness.
-
Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is… pic.twitter.com/Bkc8dufcAH— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2023
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to extend his birthday greetings. Akshay hailed PM Modi as an inspiration and wished him robust health, prayers, and perpetual happiness. His message underscored the profound respect and admiration that many hold for PM Modi's leadership.
-
Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year 🙏Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/9JTFeEJ71w— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2023
Sunny Deol also sent warm birthday wishes to PM Modi. Referring to him as "our Prime Minister," Sunny Deol conveyed his best wishes for PM Modi's health and eternal happiness, echoing sentiments of well-being and prosperity.
-
Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always.#HappyBirthdayModiJi— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 17, 2023
Varun Dhawan also took to X to wish PM Modi on his 73rd birthday.
-
Dear sir, You have the love and adulation of not just our glorious nation!— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 17, 2023
You roar like a lion and the world stands in ovation!
Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji. Jaihind! @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/EoPMMbV9F1
-
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी। आज आपसे मिलकर मन अत्यंत प्रसन्न हुआ।आप देशवासियों के लिए दिन रात जो मेहनत कर रहें है, वो प्रेरणात्मक है! जिस श्रद्धा के साथ आपने मेरी माँ द्वारा आपकी रक्षा के लिए भेजी रुद्राक्ष की माला स्वीकार की वो हम हमेशा याद रखेंगे।जय हो।जय हिंद! 🙏🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/yBQN4UOvWy— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 23, 2022
Veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to social media to convey his birthday wishes to PM Modi. Meanwhile, Kirron Kher shared a photo featuring herself and PM Modi on social media. She extended her warmest birthday wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister, commending his role in elevating India's global prominence and dedication to the welfare of the nation. Kirron Kher wished PM Modi health, happiness, and many more glorious years ahead.
-
A very Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, who has put #India on the world map. Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. Wish you health, happiness and glorious years ahead.#HappyBdayModiji— Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) September 17, 2023
-
Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat!— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 17, 2023
🌺Happy birthday to this exemplary leader who leads… pic.twitter.com/HMlYgig8JM
Hema Malini shared her regards on Twitter, describing PM Modi as a towering figure and a beacon of light in the modern world. She emphasized the admiration of world leaders for his bold and wise decisions, asserting that he leads by example and wishing him a happy birthday.
