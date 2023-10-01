FROM AKSHAY KUMAR RAJKUMMAR RAO TO ARJUN RAMPAL B TOWN CELEBS TURN UP TO SWACHHTA DRIVE

Hyderabad: Cleanliness is the responsibility of everyone in the city, not just sanitation workers and government officials.' With this as their rallying cry, B-town banded together to do their part. many Bollywood celebrities took to their official accounts to share pictures of themselves taking part in clean-up drives.

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao led a cleanliness effort at Mangrove Forest, which was arranged in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plea for 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Sath'. Rajkummar took part in the cleanup with the Maharashtra Income Tax department, demonstrating his commitment to environmental conservation.

B-town celebs turn up to swachhta drive

The Stree actor shared a picture with environmentalists and officials on Instagram Stories, wherein all can be seen wearing matching white T-shirts and holding garbage bags. The actor captioned the post: “It was such a gratifying experience to clean the mangrove forest at Airoli Creek this morning along with the @incometax.mumbai.gov.in #SwachhataHiSeva @narendramodi ji @my_bmc."

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide call to action for "Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath" on Sunday, actor Arjun Rampal also spearheaded a cleanliness effort at Goa's Miramar Beach. Arjun and filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra were brought in to help Goa prepare for one hour of shramdaan for Swachhata. "It is our responsibility to leave a clean planet for future generations," Arjun stated at the special drive. Arjun also posted images from the drive on social media.

On the same lines, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took on a clean up drive despite being out of India. Sharing a picture from the site, he wrote: "Cleanliness is not just about physical spaces, it is a state of mind. Being out of the country couldn’t stop me from paying a tribute to Swachhata Abhiyan. So I would say where ever you are, do your bit to keep your space, and mind, clutter free. #SwachhataHiSeva"

B-town celebs turn up to swachhta drive