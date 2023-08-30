FROM ACTION TO PACK UP ALLU ARJUN SHARES A PEEK INSIDE THE WORLD OF PUSHPA 2 IN RAMOJI FILM CITY

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, Allu Arjun shared a post on social media teasing his fans about 'something special coming up tomorrow.' As promised, the actor treated his fans with an exclusive peek inside the world of Pushpa 2. The video captures a day in his life from the moment he gets up at his sprawling home to him reaching set to the time director Sukumar calls "pack up" on the day.

Today morning, Allu Arjun dropped a nearly 3-minute-long exclusive glimpse into the world of Pushpa 2. The video begins with Allu Arjun saying, "Today I am going to take you into the sets of Pushpa: The Rule." But before that, the actor says he would like to take his fans home where he starts his chill morning and sets the intention for the rest of the day before heading for the Pushpa 2 set.

The video captures Allu Arjun going through his calm morning routine including Yoga and a hot cup of coffee before he zooms out in his swanky car for Ramoji Film City, one of the world’s largest film studio complexes and home to Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor is then seen getting a rousing welcome on the sets by his fans who play a huge part in motivating him to do better. Talking about the bond he shares with his fans, the National Award-winning actor further said, "It’s their love that makes me push my boundaries, and I want to make them really proud — like, more proud and more proud."

The video then follows Allu Arjun's getting into the skin of Pushapraj as he undergoes makeup and costume. Moments laters, the actor walks in with droopy shoulders flaunting Pushpa's signature style. Allu Arjun also revealed that Pushpa's never-give-up attitude is the one thing he likes most about the character which made him the first Telugu actor to win a National Award at the recently announced 69th edition of prestigious awards.

The video ends with Sukumar calling it a day and his announcement eliciting a "Whooo" from Allu Arjun followed by cheers, hoots, and claps from the huge crew. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is all set to hit big screens early next year. The film is a sequel to Allu Arjun and Sukmar's blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise which was one of the films that steered the revival of the Indian film industry post-pandemic.

