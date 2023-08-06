FRIENDSHIP DAY SPECIAL FIVE FEEL GOOD BOLLYWOOD FILMS TO ADD TO YOUR WATCH LIST

Hyderabad: This is unquestionably one of our favourite national holidays out of the many there are! Spending time with our closest friends while enjoying some quality movies based around friendships is a great way to celebrate. Check out some Bollywood blockbusters to binge-watch with your friends on Friendship Day, celebrated on August 6.

3 idiots

The Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie tells the tale of two buddies who are searching for a long-lost friend. They reflect on their undergraduate years and recall the friend who encouraged them to think creatively even though the rest of the world thought they were "idiots."

Chhichhore

Anirudh, a middle-aged man, remembers his college days with his friends, who were labelled as losers, after experiencing a tragic event. Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the key parts in the movie.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It was about four young friends who begin on the path of life after their carefree college days and encounter love and heartbreak.

Dil Chahta Hai

The Aamir Khan starrer is all bout three friends discovering themselves. Akash is a non-believer in love and is carefree, while Sameer is always "ready" for love, but is unaware of what it really takes. Of the three, Siddharth is the most sombre. It is a story of friendship and changing dynamics as we understand life with good and bad experiences.

Uunchai

The movie directed by Sooraj Barjatya stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra in the key roles. In order to grant their dying friend's final desire, three retired pals set off on a trek to Everest Base Camp in the movie.

