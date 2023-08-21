FRIDAY NIGHT PLAN TRAILER BABIL KHAN DISPLAYS RANGE OF EMOTIONS IN WARM TALE OF LOVE AND BROTHERHOOD

Hyderabad: After making his cinematic debut with Qala last year in a supporting capacity, Babil Khan bags lead part in Friday Night Plan. The trailer of the much anticipated film was dropped on Monday. Apart from Babil, the film stars Juhi Chawla Mehta and Amrit Jayan.

The film is about two brothers, who are up to something shady in the wee hours of the night. Makers of the fun flick released the trailer from streaming juggernaut Netflix on Monday writing: "School’s out, mom’s out and so are the two siblings. Will this be their best Friday Night Plan yet? 👀 #FridayNightPlan premieres on 1st September, only on Netflix!"

Described as a "heartwarming tale" of self-discovery and friendship, the film will be Babil's second on-screen endeavour following the well-received movie Qala from a year ago. In Friday Night Plan, Amrith Jayan, who plays the younger brother, and Babil, who plays the older brother, both play nerdy roles. Babil is the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan. Juhi Chawla also makes a guest appearance in the movie.

Friday Night Plan is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and co-written by Sapan Verma for Excel Entertainment, which is a production banner of Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar. The more than two-minute teaser chronicles the brothers' lives as they prepare for a "happening party," which serves as a catalyst for self-discovery, vulnerability, and ultimately love.

Babil had previously claimed that having a younger sibling in his personal life made Friday Night Plan a very "relatable" movie for him. "It's a warm-hearted journey that makes us happy to think back on our own misadventures. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this production, which will be my first outing with Excel Entertainment and my second with Netflix following Qala," the actor had previously stated.

Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, and Ninad Kamath are also featured in the film. Friday Night Plan will release on September 1.

