FOUR LEGENDS IN ONE FRAME RAM CHARAN JR NTR REUNITE FOR A PHOTO WITH MAHESH BABU AND VENKATESH

Hyderabad: A major surprise awaited fans as four prominent stars of the Telugu industry, namely Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Venkatesh, united in one single frame. Playing the role of a gracious host, Ram Charan organized a Diwali party at his residence on Saturday, which witnessed the presence of several renowned personalities from the Telugu film industry. Soon after, Instagram was flooded with inside pictures from the aforementioned event. These snapshots showcased Ram Charan in the company of his RRR co-star Jr NTR, as well as Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh.

The Diwali gathering turned out to be much more than a mere celebration of lights, as it magnificently portrayed the remarkable bond and solidarity shared amongst these legendary figures within the Telugu film fraternity. One captivating photograph from the festivities took the internet by storm, highlighting these four stars in their glamourous outfits, thereby enhancing the festive ambience to greater heights.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photographs from the evening. The image showed Ram Charan standing alongside Jr NTR, Venkatesh, and Mahesh Babu. Subsequently, Namrata was seen capturing a delightful moment with Upasana Konidela (wife of Ram Charan), S Pooja Prasad (wife of Karthikeya), Sneha Reddy (wife of Ram Charan), and Lakshmi Pranathi (wife of NTR Jr).

In the caption accompanying the post, she wrote, "About last night...celebrating Diwali in the most extravagant manner with the coolest bunch! A heartfelt thank you to @alwaysramcharan and @upasanakaminenikonidela for being such remarkable hosts! Warm Diwali wishes to all, may your lives be filled with immense love and radiance. (diya emoticon) #DiwaliNights #Diwali2023 PC: pic 5 @sskarthikeya, you possess a flair for capturing the most dramatic moments. Absolutely brilliant! (laughing face emoticons)"

In response to the aforementioned post, Upasana expressed her joy in the comments section, exclaiming, "Diwali greetings filled with happiness!" Numerous fans enthusiastically shared their delight at witnessing their beloved stars united in a single frame. One admirer wrote, "First picture is the entire industry!" Another commentator exclaimed, "What a frame!" A different individual added, "Four legends in one frame!"

The presence of Junior NTR and Ram Charan, acclaimed for their recent success in RRR, standing alongside Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh, who portrayed on-screen brothers in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, evoked a nostalgic and appreciative response. These connections among the stars extend beyond the silver screen, cultivating a heartfelt and warm atmosphere for fans who have ardently followed these actors throughout their illustrious careers.