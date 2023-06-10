Hyderabad The Telugu film industry s wellknown actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on Friday in Hyderabad Superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela as well as Varun s uncle and megastar Chiranjeevi among others attended the engagement ceremony Taking to social media Varun posted a few pictures from the ceremony Sharing the pictures on Instagram Varun wrote in the caption Found my Lav♥️ itsmelavanya Lavanya too took to Instagram to share the same sets of pictures The bridetobe also revealed the year when it all started Sharing the pictures Lavanya wrote 2016♾️❤️ Found my forever As soon as he posted the pictures his fans flocked to the comment section and congratulated the couple on their special day A fan commented Congrats you two with red heart emojis Here s wishing you a lifetime of happiness Another fan wrote Warmest wishes on your special day Cheers to you both One more wrote Congratulations u both u guys make such a picture perfect couple Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej were rumoured to be dating for a long however the couple neither accepted nor denied their relationship On Thursday the pair eventually revealed their engagement through their respective teams to put an end to speculations The announcement read Two hearts one love Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wishing a lifetime of happiness together Engagement 9th June 2023 Also read Varun TejLavanya Tripathi engagement today Allu and Mega families to attendVarun Tej is the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu He is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan s nephew Meanwhile Lavanya Tripathi made her Telugu film debut with the 2012 movie Andala Rakshasi Varun and Lavanya reportedly met each other on the sets of the 2017 film Mister and eventually fell in love