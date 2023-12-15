FORCE ON STANDBY READY FOR ACTION SIDHARTH MALHOTRA REVEALS INDIAN POLICE FORCE TEASER RELEASE DATE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to make his debut in the digital space with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force is known. Building the around his OTT Debut, the Shershaah actor shared an update about the release of Indian Police Force teaser. Taking to social media, Sidharth announced that the teaser for the seven-part action-packed series, directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, will be unveiled on December 16.

In his Instagram post, Sidharth not only shared this exciting news but also treated fans to a captivating poster from the series. The poster features Sidharth Malhotra alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, setting the tone for what promises to be a high-octane and thrilling experience. Sidharth captioned the post, "Force on standby, ready for action. Over and out! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow on @primevideoin."

Created by Rohit Shetty, the series aims to pay homage to the relentless commitment and bravery of Indian police officers. Rohit Shetty, who is known for his successful ventures in the cop genre, earlier expressed his excitement about show. He stated, "Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez have built with years of hard work and commitment."

The director had also heaped praised his cast and crew for their dedication in bringing this action-packed series to life. He emphasized that the show is a tribute to the valor, sacrifice, and courage of Indian police officers. Rohit Shetty expressed his pride in collaborating with Prime Video for this venture, promising exhilarating entertainment for audiences worldwide.