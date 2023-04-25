FOR BIPASHA BASU SEEING BABY GIRL DEVI PLAY IN CRIB IS BLISS WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad New mommy Bipasha Basu is seemingly exploring and enjoying the little joys that motherhood brings along After revealing her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover s face to the world last month Bipasha has been sharing adorable videos and pictures with her bundle of joy The actor on Tuesday treated her fans with a cute video of her daughter on InstagramTaking to Instagram where she enjoys a following of over 12 million Bipasha dropped a short video clip of her little princess Though Devi s face is not seen in the video fans showered love upon the little one Sharing the video Bipasha wrote Bliss ❤️🧿🙏devibasusinghgrover durgadurga ekomkar Devi is seen playing in the crib as Ek Omkar by Snatam Kaur plays in the backgroundThe video shared by Bipasha also allows a sneak peek into Devi s nursery adorned with soothing shades of pink and white The actor added a unicornthemed cot mobile to gently stimulate her little tot s brain The nicely don nursery also featured Devi s name on the crib Soon after Bipasha shared the post featuring Devi on her Instagram fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and blessingsREAD Bipasha Basu reveals daughter Devi s face fans say she looks like her dadBipasha and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi their first child together on November 12 2022 The couple announced the pregnancy last August via a social media post Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 after dating for a year The duo is said to have come closer while working together on the 2015 released horror film Alone