FIRST LOOK POSTER OF LOKESH KANAGARAJS LEO UNVEILED ON VIJAYS 49TH BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: The first look poster of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo was unveiled on the occasion of actor Vijay's 49th birthday on June 22. The first look poster of Leo was dropped by the makers at midnight and it received an immense response from the actor's fans. The poster displays Vijay holding a bloodied sledgehammer in his hand.

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his Twitter handle and dropped the first look poster with a caption that read, "#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast! #HBDThalapathyVIJAY #Leo." Social media users flocked to the comment section soon after the poster was shared.

Reacting to the first look poster, a Twitter user wrote, "Is it a Kollywood film or Hollywood #HBDThalapathyVIJAY #LeoFirstLook." Another user wrote, "Thalaivaa On the way." One more user wrote, "Much Awaiting For #Leo Film." A fan commented, "The #LeoFirstLook Poster Justify it's a Bloody sweet !! Hearty birthday wishes to #ThalapathyVijay Have a blast #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #Leo."

The upcoming film Leo has been shot in Kashmir. Since the film is apparently set in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which involves Kaithi and Vikram, it has attracted a good amount of attention. After Master, Leo is Lokesh Kanagaraj's second movie with Vijay. The movie also features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin in significant roles.

Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, Leo is scheduled to release in October 2023. Reportedly, Leo will be released in both major Indian languages as well as foreign languages upon its OTT premiere.