Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 full winners list: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Sonakshi Sinha honoured with Black Lady
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 took place on November 26 to recognise the efforts of actors, directors and technicians, who are associated with OTT web series and films. Among the distinguished guests, who graced the event were Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza. Sonakshi Sinha won in the category of Best Actor (female) for her performance in the series Dahaad. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, clinched the title of Best Actor (female) in the web original film category for her role in Darlings.
Meanwhile, Rajkumar Rao's outstanding portrayal in Netflix's film Monica O My Darling earned him the prestigious title of Best Actor (male). Manoj Bajpayee, a seasoned actor, received the award for Best Actor (male) in the web original film category for his exceptional performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Additionally, his film bagged the award for Best Film in the same category. Now, let's delve into the complete list of winners at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.
Technical Awards
Best original story, web series: Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best original screenplay, web series: Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma and Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best original dialogue, web series: Karan Vyas (Scoop)
Best adapted screenplay, web series: Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)
Best Cinematographer, web series: Pratik Shah (Jubilee)
Best production design, web series: Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)
Best editing, web series: Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)
Best costume design, web Series: Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)
Best background music, web series: Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)
Best original soundtrack, web series: Composer– Amit Trivedi and lyricist – Kausar Munir (Jubilee)
Best VFX, web Series: Arpan Gaglani (Philmcgi) (Jubilee)
Best Sound Design web series: Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)
Best Story (Web Original Film: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film): Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings), Rahul V Chittella & Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)
Best Dialogue (Web Original Film): Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film): Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Production Design (Web Original Film): Meenal Agarwal (Qala)
Best Editing (Web Original Film): Nitin Baid (Darlings)
Best Background Music (Web Original Film): Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Sound Design (Web Original Film): Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)
Short Films
Best Short Film (Fiction): Jahaan
Best Director, Short Film: Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)
Best Actor Short Film (Male): Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)
Best Actor Short Film (Female): Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)
Popular Choice Award For Web Series
Best web series: Scoop
Best web series, critics’: Trial By Fire
Best Director web series: Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)
Best Director, Critics: Randeep Jha (Kohrra)
Best Actor, web series (Male): Drama - Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)
Best Actor, web series (Male), Critics’: Drama - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)
Best Actor, web series (Female): Drama - Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)
Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics’: Drama - Karishma Tanna (Scoop), Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)
Best Supporting Actor, web series (Male): Drama - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)
Best Supporting Actor, web series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)
Best Actor, web series (Female): Comedy - Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)
Best Supporting Actor, web series (Male): Comedy - Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)
Best Supporting Actor, web series (Female): Comedy - Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)
Best Comedy (Series/Specials): TVF Pitchers S2
Best Non-Fiction Original, web series/Special: Cinema Marte Dum Tak
Best Film, web series original: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Director, web original film: Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, web original film (Male): Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Critics’ (Male): Film - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)
Best Actor, web original film(Female): Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
Best Actor, Critics’ (Female): Film - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)
Best Supporting Actor, web original film (Male): Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)
Best Supporting Actor, web original film (Female) - Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2), Shefali Shah (Darlings)
