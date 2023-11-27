FILMFARE OTT AWARDS 2023 FULL WINNERS LIST ALIA BHATT RAJKUMMAR RAO SONAKSHI SINHA HONOURED WITH BLACK LADY

Hyderabad: The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 took place on November 26 to recognise the efforts of actors, directors and technicians, who are associated with OTT web series and films. Among the distinguished guests, who graced the event were Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza. Sonakshi Sinha won in the category of Best Actor (female) for her performance in the series Dahaad. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, clinched the title of Best Actor (female) in the web original film category for her role in Darlings.