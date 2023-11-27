Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt thanks Darlings co-producer Shah Rukh Khan for 'giving opportunity to produce a film' as she wins best actor - watch
Published: 40 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Last night, at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, actor Alia Bhatt emerged victorious as she secured the award for the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) for her debut on Netflix's Darlings. As she took the stage to accept her award, which she co-produced with Red Chillies, headed by Shah Rukh Khan, she expressed her gratitude towards her co-star from Dear Zindagi for his unwavering faith in her.
In her acceptance speech, Alia Bhatt acknowledged Shah Rukh Khan by stating, "Let me begin by thanking Shah Rukh Khan for providing me with my first opportunity to produce a film. I recall the instance when Shah Rukh reached out to me and said, 'I usually do not produce films with others, but I will do it with you because I love you.' So, thank you for that. Without you, this would not have been possible."
During the event, Alia Bhatt was joined by her sister, Shaheen. She shared a delightful post on social media, captioned "Filmfare night," along with a series of pictures. These images captured her holding her award, striking poses with her sister Shaheen, director Jasmeet K Reen, and co-star Vijay Varma. Alia Bhatt elegantly donned a black gown for the occasion, exuding effortless chicness.
For those who are unaware, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan had previously collaborated on the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. However, Shah Rukh Khan's impact on Alia Bhatt's life remains significant. During a press conference for the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt disclosed that she sought Shah Rukh Khan's assistance in perfecting lip-syncing for a song, based on Karan Johar's suggestion. While Alia initially intended for a simple phone conversation, it unexpectedly transformed into an extensive lesson at Shah Rukh Khan's residence. Notably, Alia Bhatt was not alone in her endeavor, as Suhana Khan also joined her for the lip-sync tutorial session. Moreover, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan also shared the Koffee With Karan couch during one episode, strengthening their bond further.