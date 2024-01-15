FIGHTER TRAILER X REVIEW NETIZENS CONVINCED HRITHIK DEEPIKA STARRER WILL BE MIND BLOWING

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming film Fighter, featuring Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was finally unveiled on Monday, leaving fans super excited. Social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, is flooded with positive reviews. Alongside Hrithik and Deepika, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, in crucial roles.

A user, who watched the trailer on the big screen at IMAX3D, expressed his excitement, stating that the aerial action shots were impressive and the hand-to-hand combat scenes, dialogues, and cinematography were of exceptional quality. The user also praised Hrithik and the action sequences, stating that they can never go wrong. The user also wrote, "#FighterTrailer is Perfection."

Another Twitter user wrote, "#FighterTrailer of the year. #HrithikRoshan proves once again he is the undisputed Greek God of Bollywood." A fan confidently stated that the theater experience of this film would be mind-blowing.

One user credited the choice of a fierce and competitive villain against the leading hero. "#FighterTrailer give us the glimpses of how we responded on PULWAMA ATTACK & showed pak d level of who's actual father," the user wrote. The user also expressed admiration for how the Indian Air Force was paid tribute to by the entire team.

A netizen summed up his thoughts about the Fighter trailer in one word 'Goosebumps'. The user praised the outstanding dialogue, its super visual effects, and thrilling elements of the film.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter marks the first time collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika, and their on-screen chemistry has become the talk of the town. The film revolves around Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, also known as Rocky (portrayed by Anil Kapoor), and his secret squad. Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, while Deepika's character is Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also known as Minni. Together, they seek revenge for the Pulwama Attack.