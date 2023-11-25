Hyderabad: The forthcoming film Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, gears up for a grand release strategy under the creative direction of Siddharth Anand. With just two months left before its premiere, the team has mapped out an extensive 50-day promotional campaign, set to initiate with a teaser unveiling in December. Sources closely linked to the project disclose that the meticulous planning aims to captivate audiences from the get-go.

Scheduled for release next year, Fighter is anticipated to be an aerial action extravaganza helmed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand. The 50-day-long promotional strategy is reportedly designed to ensure widespread exposure and engagement leading up to the film's launch.

As per insights shared by a source close to a webloid, the campaign will commence with Fighter teaser release early in December, intending to present a glimpse of this high-octane action thriller. To create an impactful first impression, the team Fighter has reportedly worked on a promotional asset which is said to be setting the tone for the rest of the promotional spree.

The strategy involves gradually unveiling exclusive content, providing sneak peeks into the film's universe through timely releases in the build-up to its release. A pivotal component of this promotional drive is the film's music album, promising a diverse range of songs encompassing various themes like dance, romance, celebration, patriotism, and emotion. The unveiling of each song will be strategically timed to align with the social calendar, commencing with the December festive season.

Fighter is billed to be Bollywood's first-ever aerial action franchise. Deepika and Hrithik aside, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Initially slated for a September 2022 release, the film faced production delays due to the global pandemic. It is now set to hit big screens on January 25, 2024, coinciding with India's 74th Republic Day. Fighter is jointly bankrolled by Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios.