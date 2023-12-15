FIGHTER SONG SHER KHUL GAYE HRITHIK ROSHAN AND DEEPIKA PADUKONE ARE HERE TO BURN THE DANCE FLOOR WITH THEIR KILLER MOVES

Hyderabad: Makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated film Fighter released the first song from the film on December 15. Departing from the traditional route of promotions, the team behind the movie embraced the trend of music preceding the trailer, unveiling a vibrant party track featuring the charismatic duo of Hrithik and Deepika.

Known for his dancing prowess, Hrithik Roshan shines in Sher Khul Gaye, showcasing why he holds the mantle of Bollywood's best dancer. Paired alongside him, Deepika matches his energy with her captivating moves choreographed by Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves. Creating a visually stunning spectacle within the song, Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry ignites the screen, promising audiences an electrifying performance.

Sharing the Sher Khul Gaye song from Fighter on social media, makers wrote, "The Wait Is Over! Move with The Squadron Leaders "Shamsher Pathania" Aka "Patty" & "Minal Rathore" Aka "Minni" on The Dance Floor." Sher Khul Gaye song from Fighter is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar and Vishal Dadlani. The party anthem is sung by Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao while Vishal and Sheykhar too lent their voice to the song.

The infectious beats of Sher Khul Gaye are composed by renowned music duo Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. This energetic party anthem, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and Vishal Dadlani, sets the stage on fire. The track is crooned Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao while it also features the dynamic voices of Vishal and Sheykhar themselves, adding allure to the composition.

The timing of the Sher Khul Gaye song's release couldn't be more perfect, aligning with the year-end festivities and poised to dominate the upcoming New Year celebrations. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter marks his third collaboration with Hrithik, following the success of their previous box office hits like Bang Bang and War.

The recently unveiled character posters revealed the riveting roles of the lead cast in Fighter. Hrithik Roshan assumes the character of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, while Deepika Padukone portrays the spirited Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Alongside Hrithik and Deepika, Anil Kapoor brings his timeless charm to the screen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Fighter also boasts the talents of Karan Singh Grover, who takes on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, and Akshay Oberoi, playing Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, ensuring a stellar ensemble performance.